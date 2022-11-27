British Prime Minister Sunak published video in support of Ukraine, voiced by Ukrainians: "We believe in freedom". VIDEO

Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak published the video "We believe in freedom", voiced by the voices of Ukrainians and dedicated to supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter account of the Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak.

"I believe in freedom. I believe that we should defend the basic rights that are so important to all of us.

For our sovereignty, for our self-determination, and for the foundations of a stable international order, for the restoration of which we are all fighting.

The Ukrainian people are threatened with bombings during the day and power cuts at night.

But we know our friends will always be there to help us get through this.

Great Britain is one of our staunchest allies. They provide weapons to fight us, equipment to keep us warm, and friendship to restore our spirits.

We know they will never let us down as long as we fight to win this war.

With your help, we will secure our freedom. Together we will never retreat, together we will be strong, together we will protect Ukraine and the freedoms we all value so much," the video reads.

