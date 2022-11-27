Russians are demolishing houses in historical part of occupied Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

Racists began demolishing houses in the historic center of occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Civilian occupiers have reached the historical center of Mariupol, 85 Myru Ave. - demolition of the house. Another cover-up of the consequences of the bombing by Russian planes. This is how the history of Mariupol since the Second World War is turning into garbage," the message reads.

According to Andriushchenko, the currently occupied Mariupol has been transformed into a city that Mariupol residents cannot recognize from photos and videos. A city that remained alive only in the citizens, but absolutely dead in architecture and reality.

