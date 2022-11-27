British Ministry of Defense has officially confirmed transfer of Brimstone 2 missiles to Ukraine. VIDEO

The British Ministry of Defense has confirmed that it is sending new Brimstone 2 laser-guided missiles to Ukraine.

The ministry announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"As part of its aid package, the United Kingdom provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Brimstone 2 high-precision guided missiles," the message reads.

The first version of Brimstone missiles entered service with the Royal Air Force in 2005. In 2008, it was modernized by adding laser guidance. The second version, Brimstone 2, entered service with the British Air Force in 2016. It has an aircraft-launched range of up to 37 miles (about 59 km). In Ukraine, it will be able to be used from launchers equipped on ground vehicles.

The missile is mainly designed to hit ground targets, including moving vehicles.

