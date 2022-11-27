Occupiers are carrying bodies of liquidated mobilizers from their positions on carts. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone recorded the process of evacuation from the position of the bodies of the dead occupants by the living occupants.
As Censor.NET reports, the murdered Russians are taken away in ordinary carts. The published video shows at least three evacuation flights. The author of the publication claims that the video recording was made in the Donbas, and that the killed are Russian mobilizers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password