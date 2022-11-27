Zelensky thanked Poland for supporting Ukraine: "This will mean victory over all tragedy and aggression brought to us by Russia.". VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked the Polish authorities and the Polish people for supporting Kyiv in the light of Russian aggression.

He stated this in a joint video with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, which the head of the Polish government posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I am very grateful, Mr. Prime Minister, that you help us, that Poland supports us and that you are here today (in Kyiv - ed.)," said the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky noted that the Holodomor was a great tragedy, as a result of which about 5 million people died.

"And today our brothers and sisters are here, and of course, today this will mean victory over Russia, over anger, over all the tragedy and aggression that Russia has brought us. Thank you, Poland, thank you very much!" - emphasized Zelensky.

In turn, Moravetsky noted that 90 years ago, communist Russia caused famine and genocide in Ukraine - the Holodomor.

"Today, Russia brings death, hunger and hypothermia to the civilian population. We stand side by side with Ukrainian friends and partners and will always support you," the Head of the Government of the Republic of Poland emphasized.