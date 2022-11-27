Russian shelling of Kyiv on November 23 through eyes of patrolmen. VIDEO

Law enforcement officers were near the site of the impact of the Russian rocket and helped the victims.

The video was released by the Deputy Chief of the Patrol Police, Oleksiy Biloshitsky, Censor.NET informs.

"Inspectors of the Tactical-Operational Response Battalion Andrii Butsenko, Volodymyr Shyshkov, and Vitaly Bondarev were moving to their patrol square. Suddenly, a few tens of meters away from them, a powerful explosion occurred. They immediately rushed to the epicenter of the event. There was an impassable traffic jam on the roads, so they made a decision, which is faster on foot.

They arrived at the scene and began to provide first aid to the injured. A tourniquet was applied to one man with severe limb injuries and handed over to military medics.

Read more: Periodicity of shelling of Ukraine can be approximately once week, - Air Force

In a moment, they were joined by additional police crews, ambulances and rescuers," the message reads.

Law enforcement officers ensured the unhindered passage of emergency vehicles, guarded the scene and helped evacuate the victims.