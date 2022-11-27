Terrorists are preparing new attacks and as long as they have missiles, they will not calm down, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed Ukrainians with an evening summary of the day.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of President.

"We understand that terrorists are preparing new attacks and as long as they have missiles, they will not calm down.

But our ability to help each other and take care of those who have the hardest time - the elderly, families with children, those who lost their homes and relatives in the war... - our mutual assistance is one of the elements of protection against terror and our strength.

The week that begins can be as difficult as the one that ends. Our Defense Forces are getting ready. The whole state is getting ready. All scenarios are being worked out, including with partners.

And our unity with you must be ready. So, please, do not leave without help those whom you can help.

Please, pay attention to air raid alerts this week.

Together and helping each other, we will overcome this challenge of war: this winter, this attempt of Russia to use cold against people.

We are doing and will do everything possible to strengthen our defense. We are doing and will do everything to bring Russia to justice for this terrorist war.

Together we will go through everything," Zelenskyy noted.

