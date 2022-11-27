"Got target, aimed, worked out": Ukrainian Armed Forces told how M777 howitzers work in winter. VIDEO

M777 howitzers, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine received from allies a few months ago, continue to work - in winter as accurately as in summer.

This is stated in the report of Military TV, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Our team has already demonstrated the M777 howitzer in operation. It was a few months ago, when this equipment was just beginning to be mastered at the front. At that time, it was surprising for us, so to speak. Today, everyone has already got used to three sevens so much that it seems as if we have always had them.

Now we are interested to see how M777 howitzers work today. First of all, for the reason that since their creation and adoption into service they hardly had to participate in such a large-scale war and work so intensively.

Watch more: Artillerymen destroyed enemy armored personnel carrier standing at checkpoint near occupied Oleshok with direct hit from first shot. VIDEO

So, the artillerists have a lot of work. They have received a target, aimed it, worked it out and are waiting for a new target. And so almost around the clock. The M777 howitzer withstands heavy loads with dignity.

This time we worked on the enemy infantry, who decided to try their luck in attacking our positions. Two or three precise shots and the enemy's enthusiasm was removed like a hand. War in general is a disgusting phenomenon. But there are also beautiful moments in war, one can even say aesthetically perfect. One of them is to watch how our artillery works," the video description reads.