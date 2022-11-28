ENG
10 778 24

Kyiv residents sing Ukrainian anthem after electricity was restored in their apartments. VIDEO

Residents of one of the Kyiv housing complexes sang the anthem of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is how Kyiv residents welcomed  the switching on lights in their apartments.

"Kyiv. People were given light. People are singing the anthem," - the author of the publication writes in the comment.

electric power (475) energy outages (168)
