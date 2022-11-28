Kyiv residents sing Ukrainian anthem after electricity was restored in their apartments. VIDEO
Residents of one of the Kyiv housing complexes sang the anthem of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is how Kyiv residents welcomed the switching on lights in their apartments.
"Kyiv. People were given light. People are singing the anthem," - the author of the publication writes in the comment.
