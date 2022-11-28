Current actions of Russians against Ukraine are attempt to take revenge for fact that Ukrainians have repeatedly defended themselves from them, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed Ukrainians with an evening summary of the day.

"Front. Provision of the army. Energy. Communications. Points of Unbreakability. Strengthening our air defense. Work with partners. Situation in the frontline areas and suppression of Russian firing positions. We keep all key issues in focus.

This day, as well as every single day, the occupants again shelled Kherson and the communities of the region. In just one week, the enemy shelled 30 settlements of Kherson region 258 times.

The Russian army also damaged the pumping station that supplied water to Mykolaiv.

What can we say about them? This is the true essence of those random comrades who took over Russia. After 20 years of rule, they have such a devastation in a large part of their own state, as if there was a war there. And this is not a war - they have gone through it.

They are capable of nothing but devastation. This is all they leave behind. And what they are doing now against Ukraine is their attempt to take revenge. Revenge for the fact that Ukrainians have repeatedly defended themselves against them.

Ukraine will never be a place for destruction. Ukraine will never accept orders from these comrades from Moscow. We will do everything to restore every object destroyed by the occupiers, every house, every enterprise."

