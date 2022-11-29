Russia will lose 100 thousand of its soldiers killed this year, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 279th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding video was published by press service of President, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The situation at the front is complicated. Despite the extremely heavy Russian losses, the occupants are still trying to advance in Donetsk region, to gain a foothold in Luhansk region, to move in Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south.

But we hold the defense and, most importantly, do not allow the enemy to fulfill their intentions. They said that they would capture Donetsk region - in spring, summer, autumn. This week, winter is already beginning. They have put their regular army there, they are losing hundreds of mobilized and mercenaries every day, they are using barrier detachments there.

This year Russia will lose a hundred thousand of its soldiers and God only knows how many mercenaries. And Ukraine will stand. And the world will do everything to ensure that everyone who is guilty of this criminal war is in the dock," Zelensky said.

