ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7525 visitors online
News Video War
10 498 29

Oil depot caught fire from "unidentified munition" in Bryansk region of Russian Federation. VIDEO

An oil depot caught fire in the Surazsky district of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET reports, the flames destroyed at least three fuel tanks. According to the official version, the fire was caused by an "unidentified munition" that was dropped from a drone.

See more: Tanks with oil products are on fire in Bryansk region of Russian Federation, area of fire is 1,800 square meters. PHOTO

Author: 

fire (700) Russia (12214) petroleum (62)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 