Oil depot caught fire from "unidentified munition" in Bryansk region of Russian Federation. VIDEO

An oil depot caught fire in the Surazsky district of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET reports, the flames destroyed at least three fuel tanks. According to the official version, the fire was caused by an "unidentified munition" that was dropped from a drone.

