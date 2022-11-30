Occupants on armored vehicle are trying to escape from artillerymen from 45th Artillery Brigade. drone VIDEO
Soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade published a video of an unsuccessful attempt to escape by Russian occupants.
As reports Censor.NЕТ, a recording made with a drone, was published in social networks by soldiers. The video shows the invaders on an armored vehicle leaving the position and fleeing. However, in a few seconds, the artillery of the 45th Artillery Brigade destroyed the Russian armored vehicle with a direct hit. The successful attack of Ukrainian soldiers was carried out in the southern direction and apparently during the operation to liberate Kherson.
