ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10473 visitors online
News Video War
23 659 16

Occupants on armored vehicle are trying to escape from artillerymen from 45th Artillery Brigade. drone VIDEO

Soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade published a video of an unsuccessful attempt to escape by Russian occupants.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, a recording made with a drone, was published in social networks by soldiers. The video shows the invaders on an armored vehicle leaving the position and fleeing. However, in a few seconds, the artillery of the 45th Artillery Brigade destroyed the Russian armored vehicle with a direct hit. The successful attack of Ukrainian soldiers was carried out in the southern direction and apparently during the operation to liberate Kherson.

Read more: Fighters of 45th SAB destroyed 3 combat vehicles and strong point of Russians with well-aimed shots. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5409) 45th artillery brigade (41)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 