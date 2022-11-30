It is necessary to ensure predictability of power outages, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 280th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо press service of the President published, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today, I held a regular meeting of the Headquarters. The main issues are Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Crimea, frontline territories and our state border. We analyze the intentions of the occupiers and prepare counteraction - even more powerful counteraction than now.

Energy and communications. We are recording the results of what has already been done to protect our systems. We are preparing new solutions. Energy and utilities are doing everything to stabilize the system and give people more energy for a longer time. And I want to emphasize once again: it is very important that people understand when and for how long their electricity will be cut off.

This is the responsibility of both energy companies and local authorities. People have the right to know. And as much as possible now, the predictability of life should be ensured. People see that in the neighbouring houses or in the nearest streets for some reason there are other rules regarding the light. And there must be justice and clarity," Zelensky said.

Read more: Over trillion dollars needed to restore Ukraine, - Zelenskyi