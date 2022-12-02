Two civilians and five police officers were injured as result of explosion during car inspection in Odesa, - National Police. VIDEO

Seven people were injured as a result of an explosion in the center of Odesa during a car inspection by law enforcement officers.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the National Police.

"Patrol police officers stopped a car on Prokhorovska Street, during the inspection of which explosive objects were found in the trunk. The patrol officers called the investigative and operative group of the territorial unit to the scene of the incident, after which an explosion occurred.

As a result of the explosion, two civilians and five policemen were injured. All of them were hospitalized," the message reads.

Investigators, forensics, and explosives technicians are currently working at the scene of the explosion. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

A video of the moment of the explosion in Odesa appeared on social networks.