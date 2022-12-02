Kremlin propagandists demand to occupy Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan: "There is no such country where there are no problems - ethnic, religious. USSR used it very skillfully". VIDEO
In the studio of the Kremlin propagandist Solovyov, one of the participants of the political show began to demand the return of the territories of Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan to Russia.
According to Censor.NET, to create prerequisites for the occupation, the propagandist proposes to create social, political, religious, ethnic, or social problems in these states. In addition, according to him, it is worth involving Iran in this process, which seems to have its interests in that region.
