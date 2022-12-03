Despite shelling, we are returning normal life to Kherson region, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 282nd day of the war with the Russian Federation.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the president, Censor.NET informs.

"Today I want to celebrate everyone who is returning normal life into the liberated areas. In particular, to the Kherson region and the city of Kherson. These are people from different regions - they all united, they all responded to the call to help...These are our power engineers, builders, signalmen, repair crews, business, and local leaders, sappers. In just a few days, this week more than 200 explosive devices were seized. Demining continues.

In the Kherson region, every week there is more communication coverage, more electricity and gas supply, more transport opportunities. Every week more access to normal medicine, to educational and social services. Today, the broadcast of the Ukrainian telethon "Edyni Novyny" also started in Kherson.

I thank everyone who, despite constant Russian shelling and various attempts by terrorists to hinder us, is doing everything so that Ukrainians can live - live normally," Zelensky said.

