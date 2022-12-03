Damaged APC-4 "Bucephal" of Ukrainian production left battle and returned to place of deployment. VIDEO
Damaged in the battle with the occupiers, the APC-4 "Bucephal" was able to leave the scene of hostilities on its own and reach the place of deployment.
As reported by Censor.NET, a video was published on the network, which recorded the state of the Ukrainian-made armored vehicle. The recording shows that even with significant damage, the car can move.
APC-4 "Bucephal" is an all-wheel drive eight-wheeled armored personnel carrier with an 8x8 wheel formula, developed in Ukraine by the Kharkiv Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering, manufactured at the Malyshev plant.
