Donetsk region is currently the hottest and most painful. We are doing everything to help our defenders, - Zelensky. VIDEO

On December 3, evening, President of Ukraine traditionally addressed Ukrainians with evening report for a day.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was posted in Zelensky official Facebook.

"We held a meeting of the staff. Commanders reported on the situation in the most important areas.

In Donetsk region - Bakhmut, Soledar - now, as before, it is the hottest, the most painful. We are doing everything to help our defenders there. Everyone there deserves the highest gratitude!

Luhansk and Kharkiv regions - we are strengthening our forces. South - we continue to erase the capabilities of the occupiers. The border - we are strengthening the entire perimeter. Black Sea water zone - we are working so that eventually the Kalibr missiles could be at least at the bottom of the sea," the statement reads.

