Ukrainian soldiers captured a rare enemy armored vehicle Iveco 65E19WM LMV "Lynx": "Our guys took it with a fight". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers captured a rare trophy in a battle - an armored vehicle Iveco 65E19WM LMV "Lynx".

As reported Censor.NЕТ, the soldiers boasted of their trophy in social media.

The Iveco 65E19WM LMV Lynx is an Italian-made army multipurpose armored vehicle. The IVECO 65E19WM modification was developed specifically for the Russian army. As of 2016, the Russian army received 67 vehicles. In total, 358 units were contracted, 1775 units were planned. Now the deliveries have been canceled.

