Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted exercises on a border with Belarus. VIDEO

Ukrainian military conducted exercises near border with Belarus. During training, they practiced coordination of infantry actions.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Deputy Commander of Ukrainian Land Forces Oleksandr Pavliuk.

He noted: "The grouping of Kyiv defense forces and means continues systematic preparations to protect the northern border.

The day before, a joint staff training of the 120th separate territorial defense brigade with subordinate military units in the defense strip near the border with the Republic of Belarus was completed.

The work on improvement of interaction between the lower and higher headquarters was carried out. Practical skills, abilities and coordination of actions in the work of command officers and subordinate personnel were checked".

