Ukrainian warriors raised first flag on Kherson region’s left bank. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders hoisted first state flag in left-bank part of Kherson region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Facebook by "Carlson"" division.

"This flag was raised by the fighters of the special unit "Carlson" - it will become a springboard for the de-occupation of the left bank of Kherson region!

The operation was successful, and all thanks to the precise coordination and offensive skills of our warriors," the statement reads.

