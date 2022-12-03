Ukrainian warriors raised first flag on Kherson region’s left bank. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders hoisted first state flag in left-bank part of Kherson region.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Facebook by "Carlson"" division.
"This flag was raised by the fighters of the special unit "Carlson" - it will become a springboard for the de-occupation of the left bank of Kherson region!
The operation was successful, and all thanks to the precise coordination and offensive skills of our warriors," the statement reads.
