First ship with Ukrainian wheat arrived in Ethiopia within initiative "Grain from Ukraine" - Zelensky. VIDEO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced information about first ship with Ukrainian wheat within an initiative "GrainFromUkraine" arrived in Ethiopia.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in President's Twitter.
"On November 15, we launched a humanitarian program GrainFromUkraine, to help people most affected by the acute food crisis. Today the first ship with humanitarian cargo of 25 thousand tons of wheat for Ethiopia arrived to Doral. We send food. We send hope".
On November 15, we launched a humanitarian program #GrainFromUkraine, to help people most affected by the acute food crisis. Today the first ship with humanitarian cargo of 25 thousand tons of wheat for 🇪🇹 arrived to Doral. We send food. We send hope. pic.twitter.com/dzhAttytqM— Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) December 3, 2022
