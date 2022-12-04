"In Ministry of Defense, everyone is drinking, partying, but we need to storm Bakhmut", - captured "Wagner" soldier Bolchev. VIDEO
Oleksandr Bolchev, a captured mercenary of the "Wagner" PMC, told about the recruitment of prisoners and how former convicts kill Ukrainians at the front.
The video of the conversation was published on the "Butusov Plus" YouTube channel, Censor.NET reports.
Oleksandr Bolchev is 26 years old. He says that he stole a ram, for which he received 3.5 years behind bars. He served his sentence in a colony in the Lipetsk region. When there was an opportunity not to serve the term, but to go kill Ukrainians, he joined the "Wagner" PMC.
The mercenary talked about the motivation, salary, equipment for arming the mercenary of the "Wagner".
