Today is our Day of Thanksgiving to Ukrainian Armed Forces, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 286th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corespondent video was posted by President's press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today I am honored to spend the whole day together with our defenders.

In the morning I was in Donetsk region - I thanked the soldiers who defend our state in the most dangerous and responsible areas. Those who are fighting in Svatove, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and other directions in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Awarded the warriors with state awards and insignia.

I was in Kharkiv region - I thanked the doctors who save our fighters. Presented awards to the soldiers who participated in the liberation of the region and continue to kick the occupants out of Ukraine.

In the evening, our heroes, relatives of our warriors, commanders and representatives of combat brigades and units who have just arrived from the front and are returning to the front line are in the Mariinsky Palace.

I want to say exactly what is in the heart of every Ukrainian today: I thank you! Thank all soldiers and sailors, all sergeants and sergeants major, all officers and generals, and of course - all parents of Ukrainian warriors. And I wish us all one thing - victory!" Zelensky said.

