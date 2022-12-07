Soldier of Armed Forces of Ukraine on situation in Bakhmut: "Firefights, artillery, mortars, close contact battles...But positions are held, our Cossacks repulse all attacks". VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut hold the defense and repel the attacks of the Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET.
"The city of Bakhmut. You can hear the situation in the city yourself. Rifle battles, artillery, mortars are working, close contact battles, but the positions are being held. Our Cossacks repel all infantry attacks, so everything is fine. Wait for good news," the soldier said.
