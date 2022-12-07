ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4202 visitors online
News Video War
8 595 13

Soldier of Armed Forces of Ukraine on situation in Bakhmut: "Firefights, artillery, mortars, close contact battles...But positions are held, our Cossacks repulse all attacks". VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut hold the defense and repel the attacks of the Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"The city of Bakhmut. You can hear the situation in the city yourself. Rifle battles, artillery, mortars are working, close contact battles, but the positions are being held. Our Cossacks repel all infantry attacks, so everything is fine. Wait for good news," the soldier said.

Read more: Occupiers lose from 50 to 100 people daily in Bakhmut direction, - Cherevaty

Author: 

Bakhmut (798) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2886)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 