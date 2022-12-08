ENG
Severe fire broke out in Belgorod region: Russians declare "arrival". VIDEO

A severe fire broke out in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation today, December 8. Local residents declare an "arrival".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to local Telegram channels.

The fire broke out in the city of Yakovlevo. Local residents claim that the fire was preceded by a sound similar to an explosion.

According to some sources, an anti-aircraft fire allegedly went off in the region. The Russian authorities have not yet commented on the incident. The published footage shows a large column of black smoke rising over the city.

It is worth noting that the city of Yakovlev is located north of Belgorod, approximately 90 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

As the governor reported: "According to preliminary information, there are no casualties among the civilian population. Shell fragments damaged the power line."

See more: Defense "line" is being built in Belgorod region. PHOTOS



