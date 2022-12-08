FH-70 howitzers and Iveco Astra artillery tractors are already on their way to Ukraine. VIDEO
FH-70 howitzers together with Iveco Astra artillery tractors are already on their way from Italy to Ukraine.
As Censor.NET reports, this is evidenced by a video published on the network, in which the echelon was filmed loaded with weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian army.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password