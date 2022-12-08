ENG
FH-70 howitzers and Iveco Astra artillery tractors are already on their way to Ukraine. VIDEO

FH-70 howitzers together with Iveco Astra artillery tractors are already on their way from Italy to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this is evidenced by a video published on the network, in which the echelon was filmed loaded with weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian army.

