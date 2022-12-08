Combat work of warriors from 73rd maritime center of SSO. VIDEO
Warriors of 73rd Naval Special Operations Center named after Kosh Ataman Antin Holovaty published fragments of their combat work.
As reported Censor.NЕТ, in the selection of fragments is participation of marine special forces in battles with the occupiers operations on land and water, night battles and meetings with people liberated from the occupation.
