Warriors showed protective plates of trophy body armor, parts of which are wrapped with tape: "This can protect against knife and small shrapnel". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers "unpacked" trophy body armor and showed what protective plates it is equipped with.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, body armor plate consisted of smaller metal parts, that were fixed together with adhesive tape.

"It can protect against a knife and small fragments," the soldiers concluded after examining the "second army in the world" equipment.

