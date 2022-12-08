In 10 minutes, fighters landed two enemy quadcopters using an anti-drone rifle. VIDEO
Using an anti-drone rifle, Ukrainian warriors downed two enemy quadcopters.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, fragments of the successful fight against enemy drones were published by the soldiers in social media.
