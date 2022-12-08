Mine terror will be among charges against Russia for aggression, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 288th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corespondent video was posted by Presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I have just signed decrees on posthumous awarding of the policemen whose lives were taken yesterday in Kherson region by Russian mines. The Hero of Ukraine rank was awarded to police colonel Mykhailo Kuratchenko. Police captains Ihor Melnyk and Serhiy Nenada and police corporal Vadym Perizhko were awarded the Order "For Courage".

They did everything for the safety of Ukrainians. On their way back from one of the tasks - when they seized weapons and ammunition from the occupants' cache, of which there were many in Kherson region - the policemen fell into a booby trap.

And this is the form of Russian terror that will have to be countered for years to come. Terrorists deliberately try to leave behind as many deadly traps as possible. Buried "landmines", tripwires, mined buildings, cars and infrastructure... We are talking about more than 170 thousand square kilometers of dangerous territory.

I am sure: this will be among the charges against Russia for aggression - mine terror. Which is even more cruel and vile than missile terror, because there is no such anti-mine system that can destroy at least part of the threat, as our air defense does," Zelensky said.

