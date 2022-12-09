"More sweat in artillery, less blood in infantry": Work of soldiers of 10th brigade of MLRS. VIDEO

Artillery servicemen talked about their everyday work and the reasons for the inaccuracy of Russian artillery.

The "Ukrainian Witness" project published a video with servicemen of the 10th Brigade of MLRS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, this unit defended the Kyiv region, where it fired about 1,000 shells at the invaders.

The soldiers of the unit said that once they even covered a Russian general together with numerous subordinates. Currently, the brigade is in one of the hot areas of the front.

According to the commander of the jet battery with the call sign "Broker", his personnel are, first of all, former military personnel. You can trust them with anything. Secondly, these are volunteers who in a short time managed to develop their skills to the level of contract soldiers.

The commander of the combat vehicle with the call sign "Pepa" talked about the peculiarities of the operation of his weapon. For example, one package of shells can cover an area of 4 hectares. Usually, "Hrads" are used to destroy a large area, especially if it is known that there is a significant amount of enemy manpower there.

The camera crew of "Ukrainian Witness" showed the execution of a combat mission and filmed how "Hrad" works.

The military also introduced the journalists to an indispensable assistant in their unit - a dog named Barman. He feels calm in the conditions of incessant shelling and runs into the trench only when everyone else is running. The dog even has an order "For Courage", which was made by the military himself.

Broker shared information about the work of Russian artillery and told what weapons the enemy is using. The boy also questioned the quality of professional training of Russian gunners and admitted that they do not know how to shoot.

"The accuracy of their shots does not improve over time. The main thing for them is not the quality. The main thing for them is the quantity," the soldier said.

