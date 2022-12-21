ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5160 visitors online
News Video Russian aggression against Ukraine War
15 589 56

Zelensky gave Biden an award and a letter from a Bakhmut soldier. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky handed over to U.S. President Joe Biden an award and a letter from a Ukrainian soldier from Bakhmut, where heavy fighting is taking place.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, footage of this event is already spreading in social networks. 

Biden told Zelensky that the Ukrainian people "inspire the world" and accused Putin of trying to "use winter as a weapon." The US President promised to continue supporting the "great people of Ukraine".

Watch more: Biden met Zelensky at White House entrance. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Author: 

Biden (676) Zelenskyi (6374)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 