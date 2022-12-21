Zelensky gave Biden an award and a letter from a Bakhmut soldier. VIDEO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky handed over to U.S. President Joe Biden an award and a letter from a Ukrainian soldier from Bakhmut, where heavy fighting is taking place.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, footage of this event is already spreading in social networks.
Biden told Zelensky that the Ukrainian people "inspire the world" and accused Putin of trying to "use winter as a weapon." The US President promised to continue supporting the "great people of Ukraine".
