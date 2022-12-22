ENG
Zelensky, returning from USA, met with Duda: They discussed strategic plans for future and bilateral relations. VIDEO

After his visit to the USA, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Polish leader Andrzej Duda.

Zelensky announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On the way home, I met with a friend of Ukraine - the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda. We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war. We discussed strategic plans for the future, bilateral relations and cooperation at the international level in 2023," the head of state said.

