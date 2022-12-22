Zelensky on results of his visit to USA: we are going home with something that will really help. VIDEO

The Ukrainian delegation is returning from Washington to Ukraine with good results and exactly what will really help.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Censor.NET reports with reference to his video address.

"We are returning from Washington - we are leaving with good results. With something that will really help.

When we say "patriots" in Ukraine and in the United States, we equally mean the protection of the state and people. This issue has been resolved for Ukraine. There is also financial support. There are other agreements - more on them later.

Read more: Zelensky is satisfied with his visit to USA, meeting with Biden was sincere, - CNN

I thank President Biden for his help, and for his international leadership, and for his determination to win. Thank you to the Congress of the United States - both houses, both parties, all those who support Ukraine, all those who want victory as much as we all do.

There will be victory!" - reads the appeal.