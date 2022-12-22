He was put on execution lists, accused from UN rostrum - military chaplain, pastor, father of 38 children Hennadii Mokhnenko. ВIДЕО

"I was gathering in a bag remains of a mother of three children who was ripped apart by "Grad" - this is how he met first day of full-scale invasion in his native Mariupol.

Films were made about him, he was included in the execution lists.

From the UN rostrum, the Russian Permanent Representative accused him of creating a children's terrorist center.

His war began in 2014 and continued on February 24, 2022.

Military chaplain, pastor, father of 38 children, Head of the children's rehabilitation center "Pilgrim Republic" Hennadii Mokhnenko in the new episode of the program "Protection".