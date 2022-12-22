Detained Crimean in occupation police department of Armyansk: "You are invaders. I’m ready to fucking die, if only you get the fuck out of here. You came and ruined 8 years of my life". VIDEO

A detained Crimean in occupation police department of Armyansk told invaders that he was ready to do anything to make Russians leave peninsula forever.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, a Crimean made his two-minute obscene speech with his hands tied, partly in Ukrainian, partly in Russian, against the background of Putin's portrait. In addition, he stated that Crimea is a temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory, not a part of Russia.

The video from the occupation police station was published in social networks. The author of the publication notes that the occupiers drew up four reports against the man in the amount of 180 thousand rubles and arrested him for 15 days. In addition, they want to initiate a criminal case. The video was published online, apparently with the permission of the Russian FSB, by traitor Oleksandr Talipov.

Attention! Contains profanity!

