More than 60 world’s most famous locations turned off lights in solidarity with Ukraine. VIDEO

On longest night of 2022, over 60 world’s most famous locations turned off their lights in solidarity with Ukraine. They also encouraged their visitors to join a fundraiser to buy generators for Ukrainian hospitals.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked everyone who joined the "Light Up Ukraine" campaign for their support.

"Such support is extremely important for us," President Volodymyr Zelensky noted.

He thanked the true friends of Ukraine, everyone who joins the Light Up Ukraine campaign.

"When the lights go out, it is always perceived as somewhat unusual. But when you spend four, ten, twenty hours or even days without it and start getting used to the darkness - this is the worst thing that can happen. This means that light is not the only thing they want to take away. It is an encroachment on every part of life. That is how we live in Ukraine now - defending ourselves from the enemy who came to destroy us," the Head of State wrote.

Read more: Zelensky’s visit to Washington underlined that it is a matter of saving lives - Baerbock

The video shows how New York, London, Paris, Rome, Prague, Brussels, Strasbourg, Porto, Vilnius, Vatican, Budapest, Sofia, Warsaw, Edinburgh, Cetinje, Sydney, Ontario joined the action.

Light Up Ukraine is a symbolic international event held by Ukraine's partner countries. In different cities of the world, the lighting of iconic buildings or locations was turned off for a certain period of time.

In this way, the organizers sought to draw attention to the destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure by Russians and the lack of light in the homes of Ukrainians. It also aimed to raise funds for the purchase of 1000 generators for Ukrainian hospitals.

In particular, the famous Niagara Falls turned off the lights for a minute in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. After that, the waterfall was illuminated in blue and yellow colors.

Earlier it became known that in Krakow, Poland, within the framework of the "Lights for Ukraine" campaign, illumination of a number of sights will be turned off for a minute every day from December 21 to January 1.