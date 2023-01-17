ENG
Russian tank explodes after being hit by ammunition dropped from drone. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian tank by dropping ammunition from a combat drone on it.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks. The video shows that the tank explodes after being hit.

Since start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, there have been at least 12 assassination attempts on Zelensky

