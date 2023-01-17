Russian tank explodes after being hit by ammunition dropped from drone. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian tank by dropping ammunition from a combat drone on it.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks. The video shows that the tank explodes after being hit.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password