Special unit of SSU destroys occupiers near Bakhmut with kamikaze drones. VIDEO
On January 17, the Security Service of Ukraine published footage showing a special unit of the Service destroying Russian occupiers at their positions near Bakhmut.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the SSU.
"Special agents of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SSU made hell for the occupiers near Bakhmut
During aerial reconnaissance, our specialists discovered enemy trenches already strewn with the corpses of the occupiers. And after a series of kamikaze drone strikes on their positions, the number of "demobilized" Russians increased significantly," the message states.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password