Special unit of SSU destroys occupiers near Bakhmut with kamikaze drones. VIDEO

On January 17, the Security Service of Ukraine published footage showing a special unit of the Service destroying Russian occupiers at their positions near Bakhmut.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the SSU.

"Special agents of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SSU made hell for the occupiers near Bakhmut

During aerial reconnaissance, our specialists discovered enemy trenches already strewn with the corpses of the occupiers. And after a series of kamikaze drone strikes on their positions, the number of "demobilized" Russians increased significantly," the message states.

