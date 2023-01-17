We already have three guaranteed Patriot batteries to strengthen our air defense, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 328th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today we heard very important news from Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. The news is actually a continuation of our recent negotiations with him. Ukraine will be provided with another Patriot battery. That is, we already have three guaranteed batteries. But this is only the beginning. We are working on new solutions to strengthen our air defense.

Today, I have discussed defense cooperation with Federal President of Germany Steinmeier. We are actively preparing for a new meeting in the Ramstein format. We are preparing new important diplomatic steps - we also discussed them today.

The annual forum in Davos, traditionally a powerful global political and economic platform, has started today. The world hears Ukraine in Davos - they know what Russia has done to Dnipro, they know what terrorists are doing to Kherson, Kharkiv, our Donbas and other territories where Russia has brought death. And we are lobbying for increased global pressure on the terrorist state.

I am confident that following the results of this week, the world will see more active and influential supporters of the creation of a tribunal on Russian aggression and a special mechanism to compensate for the losses from the war at the expense of Russian assets," Zelensky said.

