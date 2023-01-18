Mobilization of world should be ahead of next mobilization of our common enemy - Zelensky in Davos. VIDEO

The mobilization of the world must be ahead of the next mobilization of our common enemy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said at the session "Restoring Security and Peace" at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in the text of the speech of the Ukrainian president, which is posted on the official website of the Head of State.

Full text of Volodymyr Zelensky's speech: "Ladies and gentlemen! Ten hours ago, a tragedy occurred in the suburbs of Kyiv.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, his colleagues and the crew of a helicopter that crashed into a kindergarten were killed.

14 Ukrainian families have lost their loved ones today. And many more families lose their loved ones every day because of the war.

I ask you to honor the memory of all those whom Ukraine has lost with a minute of silence.

Just a minute. And in it is the memory of so many people. Ukraine is experiencing thousands of such minutes. Among them are the three minutes of January 14.

Three minutes is the time it took for a Russian missile to travel hundreds of kilometers, hit a residential building in Dnipro and kill at least 45 people.

My speech will be brief. About time, which is short. About a few minutes. About the years that are made up of these minutes.

Three years ago, I spoke in Davos for the first time. It was live. The topic was building a sustainable and cohesive world. Now I am speaking online. The topic: cooperation in a divided and fragmented world.

What are your conclusions? They are obvious. The world does not have time to respond to changes and challenges.

To the crises of global security, environment, food and energy, we should add another one. This is a crisis of time.

To the calls for decisive, effective and joint action, we should add another one. This is a call for speed. The speed of decision-making. The reaction of the civilized world.

Tragedies are ahead of life. Tyranny is ahead of democracy.

It took Russia less than a second to start a war. It took the world days to impose the first sanctions for it.

The time the free world spends thinking, the terrorist state spends killing.

Ukraine, together with its allies, has been countering this for almost a year. This time has proved that all our quick decisions have yielded positive results: Europe's opening of its borders to Ukrainians, the grain deal, and energy unity. All this has saved millions of people. Not only in Ukraine.

Not only Ukraine, but the whole world needs this pace of decisions and actions.

The world hesitated in 2014, when Russia did not hesitate to occupy Crimea. The world hesitated in 2022, when Russia did not hesitate to go full-scale. The world must not hesitate today and never again.

When evil seeks revenge, the world needs determination and speed. Russia is exporting terror. Russia is spreading a strain of war around the world. Ukraine offers the world a formula for peace. Here it is. Ten steps the world must take before Russia takes new steps.

The world's mobilization must be ahead of the next mobilization of our common enemy.

Providing Ukraine with air defense systems must be ahead of Russia's new missile attacks. The supply of Western tanks must be ahead of the invasion of Russian tanks. The restoration of security and peace in Ukraine must come before Russia attacks the security and peace of other countries. A tribunal for war crimes committed must prevent new ones.

NATO and EU enlargement must outpace the spread of Russian aggression. Every day we are now defending values that some allies take for granted.

What is a given for us is that the world needs decisive and swift action.

Ladies and gentlemen, three years ago I took part in the World Economic Forum for the first time. Back then, the world was fighting against COVID-19. It fought and won. Now the world is fighting against Putin. And in three years in Davos, we will be talking about new challenges and threats. What will this mean?

That we will definitely defeat the current threat.

History repeats itself. At first, the world does not notice or underestimates the threat. Then it unites and counteracts it. And then the world wins. At all times, the ending is always the same.

The world has defeated Nazism, apartheid, pandemics, indifference to climate change, financial crises, and the Kremlin strain. The world will win again.

That's what you can say in a few minutes. This is what you can realize in a few minutes. The world will win again! It is time to do it faster. Glory to Ukraine!"