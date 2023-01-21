We daily lose people whom we will always remember and regret not bringing back, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed Ukrainians on evening of January 21.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in official Facebook page of the President.

"Today we said goodbye to those whose lives were lost in the helicopter crash in Brovary.

My condolences to all the families and friends... It hurts to think about it, it hurts to talk about it. We daily lose people whom we will always remember and regret that we cannot bring back. Ukrainians, patriots, professional people and people who were simply loyal to themselves and the state. You can't bring them back...

I would like us all to feel this today. To feel how many lives, how many bright people wartime takes away. I would like us all to honor their memory today...

May the memory of all those whose lives were taken by the war be eternal! Blessed be the memory of all those who gave their lives for Ukraine! We are doing everything to drive this war out of our land," Zelensky said.

