This week will be a time of corresponding decisions. I don’t want to announce it now, but it will all be fair, - Zelensky on corruption scandals. VIDEO

On evening of January 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made his traditional video address to Ukrainians.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was posted in President's official Facebook.

Zelensky said: "Today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed the Deputy Minister who was exposed by NABU employees.

The law enforcement agencies have every opportunity to conduct an investigation and bring this case to court.

And I want this to be our signal to all those whose actions or behavior violate the principle of justice. Of course, now the main focus is on defense, foreign policy, and the war.

But this does not mean that I do not see and hear what goes on in society at various levels.

Read more: Media information about purchase of food for military is delusion and manipulation. We are preparing materials for SSU, - Ministry of Defense

And this week will be a time for corresponding decisions. Already prepared. I don't want to announce it now, but it will be fair. We will analyze each situation in detail. What concerns energy and procurement. What concerns relations between the central government and the regions. What concerns procurement for the military.

The society will receive full information, and the state will take powerful necessary steps.

And this is not something temporary, this is a real response. This is what we all expect from our institutions, from the state.

I thank the law enforcement officers who protect the law and the public interest, who ensure justice! And I thank the journalists who are looking into all the facts and establishing the full picture!

We all have to do our part for our unity. The strength of society and the strength of the state are united precisely by justice."

Read more: Documents for Lozynskyi’s dismissal are being prepared, - Ministry of Infrastructure on official’s detention