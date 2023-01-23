Unit of border guards moved forward and took hostile position near Bakhmut, - SBS. VIDEO

Border guards near Bakhmut arranged a marathon for the invaders under fire, after which they captured their position.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

"Yesterday, one of the border units moved forward and took an enemy position. Fire support was provided by border mortars. Under the influence of heavy fire, the occupiers left their line, after which SBS fighters cleared the area and took a position. Enemy losses are being specified," the message reads.

