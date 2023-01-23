Ukrainian tanker from 24th Brigade gives a commentary in English for BBC journalists. VIDEO

A Ukrainian tanker named Bohdan from 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo easily answered questions from foreign journalists in English.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the soldier answered the question whether the supply of foreign tanks would affect the situation in the war.

"I think an Abrams, Leopard or Challenger would be very suitable for us. Any tank would help us win," said the Ukrainian soldier, standing with his comrades next to his Soviet-made armored vehicle.

"The Ukrainian "mercenary" from the 24th Brigade speaks English, so that the grove is noisy," the author of the publication writes in a comment.

Читайте також на "Цензор.НЕТ": Польща має намір передати Україні танки Leopard 2 незалежно від рішень інших країн, - Рау