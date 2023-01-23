Officials will be able to travel abroad only on real business trips, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 334th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was posted by Presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I signed several decrees today.

There is a principled decision of the National Security and Defense Council on officials traveling abroad. This applies to all central government officials, various other levels of local government. This applies to law enforcement officers, people's deputies, prosecutors and all those who have to work for the state and in the state. If they want to rest now, they will rest outside the civil service. Officials will no longer be able to travel abroad for vacation or any other non-governmental purpose.

Another decision of the NSDC today concerns our spiritual independence, which we are strengthening and will continue to strengthen. Sanctions have been imposed against 22 Russian citizens who, under the guise of spirituality, support terror and genocidal policies.

There are also personnel decisions - some today, some will be tomorrow - regarding managers of various levels in ministries and other structures of central government and in the regions as well as in the law enforcement system," Zelensky said.

