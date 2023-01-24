DIU special unit with support of Ukrainian Armed Forces conducts night reconnaissance raid in Nova Kakhovka area. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On night of January 23-24, a special task force of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine with participation of AFU conducted a reconnaissance raid into occupants’ rear in Nova Kakhovka area.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

As noted, previously, thanks to cooperation with local guerrillas and with the help of special technical means, the scouts established the exact location of the advanced control point of the rashists.

Despite the dense mining of the coastline and installed fortifications, the group crossed the river and landed on the opposite bank.

"After engaging the enemy, the scouts destroyed a building with a command post with grenade launchers. Having perceived the landing as an attempt to break through the defense line, the Rashists immediately engaged combat reserves - a unit of Special Operations Forces, aviation and armored vehicles. Thanks to this, the intelligence received comprehensive data on the number, composition and location of enemy reserves," the DIU said.

The agency noted that the enemy suffered significant losses during the battle. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed at least 12 occupants, an 82A armored personnel carrier and captured a prisoner. After completing the task, the group returned to the right bank of the Dnipro.

"The work on de-occupation of Ukrainian territory continues," the DIU summarized.

