Today, society has seen yet another personnel decision. Appropriate steps will continue, - Zelensky. VIDEO

On evening of January 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address to Ukrainians.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in Zelensky official Facebook.

"Today, society has seen yet regular personnel decisions that have been made. I emphasize this word: regular. We will continue to take appropriate steps. Society will see each of them and, I am sure, will support them.

Any internal issues that prevent the state from becoming stronger are being removed and will continue to be removed. It is fair, it is necessary for our protection, and it helps us to get closer to European institutions.

We need a strong state, and Ukraine will be just that. And today, by my decree, I put into effect another decision of the National Security and Defense Council. Details will follow later," the Ukrainian president said.

See more: Zelensky dismissed Tymoshenko from PO. DOCUMENT

Read more: Zelensky dismissed heads of five Regional State Administrations